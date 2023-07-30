Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hexcel Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hexcel in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Hexcel’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $454.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.