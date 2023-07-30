Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Price Up 22.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for $3.27 or 0.00011190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $49.93 million and approximately $40.94 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,259,210 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.

AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.

FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

