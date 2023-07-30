Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of AP stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Featured Stories

