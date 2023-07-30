Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of AP stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $72.01 million, a PE ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $4.80.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.50%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
