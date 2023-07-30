AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.25. 805,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,297. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $162.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

