American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.61-9.79 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. American Tower also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.61-$9.79 EPS.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,641. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $241.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 17.8% during the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

