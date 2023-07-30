American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Trimmed by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $188.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $178.17 and a 12-month high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 303.38%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.