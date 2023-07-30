American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,700 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 275,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AMSWA. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of American Software from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Software by 25.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,143,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,842,000 after purchasing an additional 429,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 941.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 318,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 287,750 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in American Software by 15.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,195,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 155,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Software by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,836,000 after purchasing an additional 143,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Software Price Performance

American Software stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $378.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.75. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.34.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.67 million. American Software had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, analysts expect that American Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.67%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers Logility Digital Supply Chain Platform, a cloud-architected supply chain management platform that helps manage seven critical planning processes, such as product, demand, inventory, supply, deploy, integrated business planning, and supply chain data management.

Further Reading

