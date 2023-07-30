American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. American Financial Group comprises about 5.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned about 0.40% of American Financial Group worth $41,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 372.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

American Financial Group Stock Performance

In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFG traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $122.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.82. American Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.54 and a one year high of $150.98.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

