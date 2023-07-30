American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-$11.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.79 billion-$61.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.57 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 58.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reissued an underweight rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut American Express from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.88.

American Express Trading Up 1.1 %

American Express stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,659. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.44.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,148 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 16,395.0% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 225,759 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 354,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $58,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

