American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19 to $5.39 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $85.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,407. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.52. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 86.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 17.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

