American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19 to $5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.27. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.57.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,503,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

