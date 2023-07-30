American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AXL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after purchasing an additional 386,663 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,465,453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after purchasing an additional 491,911 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,769,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,931 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

