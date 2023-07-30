Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Short Interest Up 15.0% in July

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 13,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

MO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.49. 5,906,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,317,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $45.61. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

