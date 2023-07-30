AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Announces Earnings Results

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion.

AltaGas Stock Performance

TSE:ALA opened at C$25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.32.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AltaGas

Separately, CSFB dropped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

