AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Announces Earnings Results

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03), reports. The company had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.27 billion.
AltaGas Stock Performance
TSE:ALA opened at C$25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00. AltaGas has a 1-year low of C$21.25 and a 1-year high of C$30.32.
AltaGas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 65.12%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About AltaGas
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AltaGas
- Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.