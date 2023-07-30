Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $160.00 at Evercore ISI

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $132.58 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $133.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 842,138 shares of company stock worth $29,433,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,576,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,271,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,107 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.