Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 72,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AMOT stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. Allied Motion Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $626.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $145.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.43 million. Research analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allied Motion Technologies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Allied Motion Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.