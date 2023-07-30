Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Down 28.5% in July

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 581,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,340. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLPGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $662.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 47.36% and a net margin of 28.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Further Reading

