Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Short Interest Down 28.5% in July

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 581,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,340. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.69.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $662.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.30 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 47.36% and a net margin of 28.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.62%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the second quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

