Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 49.32 ($0.63). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,899,745 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.35) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.
