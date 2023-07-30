Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.00

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 61 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 49.32 ($0.63). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 51.40 ($0.66), with a volume of 1,899,745 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APH. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.35) target price on shares of Alliance Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Alliance Pharma alerts:

Alliance Pharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £277.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3,450.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.83, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Alliance Pharma

In other news, insider Jo Le Couilliard bought 40,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £20,068.93 ($25,732.70). In other news, insider Andrew Franklin bought 50,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,984.12 ($32,035.03). Also, insider Jo Le Couilliard acquired 40,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £20,068.93 ($25,732.70). 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.