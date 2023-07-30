Alliance Global Partners Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $2.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.13.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

TLRY stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tilray Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.