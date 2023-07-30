Alliance Global Partners Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $2.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.13.
Tilray Price Performance
TLRY stock opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tilray has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tilray Company Profile
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilray
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.