Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALGM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $240.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $979,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 72.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

