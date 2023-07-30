Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) & Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Financial Analysis

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Free Report) and Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Krispy Kreme’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Krispy Kreme -1.26% 1.72% 0.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Krispy Kreme’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Krispy Kreme $1.53 billion 1.71 -$15.62 million ($0.12) -129.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alimentation Couche-Tard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Krispy Kreme.

74.6% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Krispy Kreme shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Krispy Kreme, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 0 0 N/A Krispy Kreme 1 4 2 0 2.14

Krispy Kreme has a consensus target price of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 4.62%. Given Krispy Kreme’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Summary

Krispy Kreme beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats. It also provides cookies under the Insomnia Cookies brand, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and brownies; and operates Krispy Kreme company-owned shops and franchise shops. The company was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

