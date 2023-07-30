Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 511,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,681,000 after buying an additional 409,426 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Airbnb by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 234,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,209,000 after purchasing an additional 90,677 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Airbnb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,972,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,336,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares in the last quarter. 41.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at $18,197,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,766,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,799,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,083,745 shares of company stock valued at $261,646,637 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Up 3.3 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.16.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $4.83 on Friday, hitting $153.33. 4,164,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

