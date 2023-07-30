Aion Price Tops $0.0038 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $1,548.57 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.39 or 0.00246940 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00050196 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00023525 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003448 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

