Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Agilysys Price Performance

Agilysys stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.82. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $45.90 and a 1-year high of $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,847,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,801.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,347 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilysys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,899 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Agilysys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Agilysys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 96.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

