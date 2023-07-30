AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Sells 1,500 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership decreased its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 304,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,229.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

APPS stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 1,007,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.41.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

