AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.16% of inTEST at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 489,800.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of inTEST by 329.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in inTEST by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at inTEST

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $295,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

inTEST Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

INTT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,133. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $265.38 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.99.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that inTEST Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

About inTEST

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

