AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Invests $236,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Glaukos by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Glaukos by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Glaukos by 19.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 509,881 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,545,000 after buying an additional 83,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Glaukos by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Glaukos by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 465,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,605. Glaukos Co. has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $80.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200-day moving average is $56.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $3,298,035.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,981,522. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

