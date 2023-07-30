AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.24. 2,548,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,067,147. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

