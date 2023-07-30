AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Enphase Energy makes up about 1.4% of AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total value of $248,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Trading Down 7.5 %

ENPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.86.

ENPH stock traded down $12.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.33. 15,657,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,823,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $145.67 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

