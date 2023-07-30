AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.43

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.43 ($0.19) and traded as high as GBX 18.39 ($0.24). AFC Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.20 ($0.21), with a volume of 19,927,796 shares changing hands.

AFC Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.89 million, a P/E ratio of -810.00 and a beta of 2.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 100,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,233.24). In related news, insider Gerry Agnew sold 278,316 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21), for a total value of £44,530.56 ($57,097.78). Also, insider Gary Bullard acquired 100,000 shares of AFC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,233.24). Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

AFC Energy Company Profile

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and allied equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides S series air cooled fuel cell generator modules, H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is also developing S+ series fuel cell generator modules; S+ series fuel cell generator power cubes; power from ammonia and methanol solutions, which are integrated flexible fueling alternatives; and ammonia cracker, a technology to convert carrier fuel ammonia into hydrogen.

