aelf Market Cap Hits $175.30 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. aelf has a total market cap of $175.30 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002056 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002431 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000989 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,775,905 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

