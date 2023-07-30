Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $3,534,344.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares in the company, valued at $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. 55,525,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,288,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.98.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

