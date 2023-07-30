Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,122,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,383 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $110,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.7 %

AMD stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,525,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,288,312. The company has a market cap of $181.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $132.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.