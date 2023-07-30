Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Cut by One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 12.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $14.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $528.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,971. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.82. The company has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock valued at $21,686,826. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

