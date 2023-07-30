Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.60

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and traded as high as $22.28. Adams Natural Resources Fund shares last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 49,432 shares trading hands.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 87,493 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. 30.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

