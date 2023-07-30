Acorns Advisers LLC Has $15.72 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,958 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.56% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,165,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after purchasing an additional 428,533 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,214,000 after acquiring an additional 163,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 846,154 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 701,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after buying an additional 44,234 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,014,000.

Shares of SUSC opened at $22.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

