Acorns Advisers LLC Buys 168,568 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,568 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 2.6% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $181,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,697 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,266.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 800,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,826,000 after acquiring an additional 741,760 shares during the period. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,768,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 752,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 517,606 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,445,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $100.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

