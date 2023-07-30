Achmea Investment Management B.V. Trims Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ON. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

ON stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,613,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $54.93 and a twelve month high of $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.80.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $408,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,754,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $128,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,036 shares of company stock worth $8,821,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

