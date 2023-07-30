Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 15,757 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,683,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.13. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

