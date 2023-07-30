Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.35 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 93.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

SBUX traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

