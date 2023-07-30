Achmea Investment Management B.V. Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock traded up $55.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,225.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,210.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,208.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

