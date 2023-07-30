Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,312 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its position in Corteva by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corteva by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Corteva by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.65.

CTVA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.14. 2,697,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,604,014. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

