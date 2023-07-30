Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 6,287 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of TFI International worth $6,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in TFI International by 77.8% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $3,231,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter worth $1,978,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of TFII traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.50. The stock had a trading volume of 459,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,801. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.07. TFI International Inc. has a one year low of $85.86 and a one year high of $129.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

