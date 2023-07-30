Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires 5,537 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $5,772,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 704,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,602,000 after buying an additional 25,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $44.10. The stock had a trading volume of 512,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,715. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $50.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 67.74%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

