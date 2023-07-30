Achain Market Cap Tops $1.33 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $168,269.78 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000284 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002077 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003060 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

