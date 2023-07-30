ABCMETA Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $176.21 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00020939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,313.72 or 0.99995997 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001472 USD and is up 2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $276.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

