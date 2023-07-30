AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) is Intellectus Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 872,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. AbCellera Biologics makes up about 2.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,829,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,516,000 after purchasing an additional 132,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,310,000 after buying an additional 743,808 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,014,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,581,000 after buying an additional 237,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,210,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, SVB Securities dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

ABCL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,024. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbCellera Biologics

In other AbCellera Biologics news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,201,454.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

