AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 3.4% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $266.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 144.86% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

