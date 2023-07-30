A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 148,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ASCB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.53. 124,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,290. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,405,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 94,852 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,239,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 952,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 640,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in A SPAC II Acquisition by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in A SPAC II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A SPAC II Acquisition Company Profile

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

