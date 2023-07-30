9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) Short Interest Update

9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

9F Stock Performance

JFU stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 19,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878. 9F has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Institutional Trading of 9F

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 9F stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.11% of 9F worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About 9F

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates internet securities service platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Technology Empowerment Services, E-commerce business, and Wealth Management. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to financial institution partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

